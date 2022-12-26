Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Monday, December 26, 2022 – A storm is brewing in the ruling Kenya Kwanza coalition after affiliate parties accused President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, of sidelining and bullying them.

Speaking during an interview, the leaders complained that Ruto is only focused on dishing out the “Hustler cake” to ‘Johny-come-latelies’ without consulting the coalition caucus as agreed during the campaigns.

Led by Democratic Party (DP) Secretary-General Jacob Ali Haji, whose former party leader Justin Muturi is now the country’s Attorney-General, the leaders said they have been following the appointments made by Ruto keenly and they are not impressed.

According to Haji, Ruto has only favoured UDA and not the other parties forming Kenya Kwanza.

He predicted the end of of the Kenya Kwanza coalition since the affiliate parties are not happy with appointments to government and parastatal jobs “but are afraid to speak”.

“Decisions are being made by one party but we were equal partners during the signing of the Kenya Kwanza agreement. We did everything together to help Ruto win. Things changed after the election,” Dr Haji said.

“How will the alliance work when there are no meetings? The coalition caucus has never been convened. We are disappointed because UDA dominates everything.”

Haji questioned the rationale of Engineer Michael Kamau’s appointment yet he played no role in making Ruto the president.

“Mr. Michael Kamau was nowhere. We never saw him during the campaigns but he has landed a job. Those of us who worked very hard are still in the cold. DP and other Kenya Kwanza affiliate parties are not being considered,” he said.

“It is a tradition for coalition parties across the world to meet. How will Kenya Kwanza survive? We are confused and don’t know who to approach on this issue. We have never been invited to some of these meetings. Decisions are being made by only one side. It is time we began considering our stay in this union.”

Haji’s sentiments were echoed by former Principal Secretary Irungu Nyakera-led Farmers Party.

“We are yet to witness appointments for the Kenya Kwanza affiliates, especially those which signed pre-election agreements with UDA to be part of the coalition that propelled Dr. Ruto to power,” Mr. Nyakera stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.