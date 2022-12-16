Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Friday December 16, 2022 – Meru County Speaker Solomon Ayub Bundi is now facing real jail time for presiding over an illegality.

This is after Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza filed a petition seeking to challenge Bundi’s conduct after presiding over her impeachment motion on Wednesday.

Speaking yesterday,Mwangaza’s Lawyer, Elias Mutuma, alleged that the Speaker ignored High Court orders which barred debate over the impeachment motion until the matter is heard and determined on Tuesday, December 20.

The lawyer noted that the vote on the impeachment motion should not have occurred if the speaker would have obeyed court orders.

Speaker Bundi allowed the MCAs to table a new impeachment motion against Mwangaza, which was debated and unanimously voted upon.

“The speaker was in violation of conservatory orders by the High Court, which expressly barred debate and vote on the impeachment motion,” Lawyer Mutuma explained.

While delivering the ruling on November 30, 2022, Justice Thripsisa Cherere warned the Speaker against entertaining such a debate in the assembly until the matter is heard and determined.

In the judgment, the judge cited that the impeachment process was flawed.

According to Justice Cherere, Meru ward representatives failed to follow proper procedure in initiating the motion against the first-term Governor.

The Meru High Court Judge had issued an injunction preventing the initial impeachment motion against Mwangaza from commencing.

The impeachment motion, which was tabled by Abogeta West MCA, Denis Kiogora, who is also the minority whip in the house, was supported by 68 out of the total 69 MCAs in the assembly.

The Kenyan DAILY POST