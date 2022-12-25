Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Sunday, December 25, 2022 – Outspoken Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua may never be in power for long.

This is after plans to impeach him over his recklessness leaked.

Bumula MP Jack Wamboka has called out Gachagua over his recent remarks in which he insinuated the government will be offering more jobs to Kikuyus.

In a public address in Nyandarua county early this week, Gachagua was recorded promising to give more state jobs to members of his tribe, arguing they deserve the slots since they overwhelmingly voted for the Kenya Kwanza government.

“You will soon be hiring names like Muchiri, Njeri, Kamau, Wanjiku and so forth,” said the deputy president amid cheers.

Speaking in Bungoma yesterday, the first-time legislator asked the DP to desist from fanning ethnic animosity by sidelining other tribes and instead conduct himself as a responsible leader occupying the second highest office on the land.

“He (Gachagua) has become a tribal chauvinist. Every time he opens his mouth you wonder if he is the deputy president of Kenya or the Kikuyu republic,” charged Wamboka.

He threatened to initiate a motion to kick out the DP if he does not shade off his “embarrassing habits”.

“Gachagua is now threatening everyone left right and centre, look at what he did to Governor Johnson Sakaja. I want to tell Gachagua, if you don’t respect yourself as the deputy president of Kenya, we will not respect you. You are becoming a big embarrassment to Kenya. I will bring a motion in parliament to impeach you,” he added.

Wamboka also called out President William Ruto for allowing Gachagua to get away with everything he demands.

“This country is made up of more than 42 tribes but when you look at the composition of the cabinet, 14 out of 24 members are from two tribes, Kikuyus and Kalenjins,” the MP noted.

He challenged the president to consider other tribes for state appointments including those that did not support his bid.

“In Bungoma, we gave Ruto over 250, 000 votes, without which he wouldn’t be president today. We also deserve those slots,” argued Wamboka.

The Kenyan DAILY POST