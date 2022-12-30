Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Friday, December 30, 2022 – Azimio Chief Agent in the August 9th General Election Saitabao Ole Kanchory has threatened to sue Citizen TV news anchor Trevor Ombija for his comments during an interview with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Taking to his Twitter, Kanchory announced his notice of intent to sue the journalist whom he accused of misquoting him on why the party lost in the August 9, General Elections.

Trevor had referred to Kanchory’s comments in a question posed to Raila in which the Chief Agent allegedly claimed Raila lost the fifth stab at the presidency because Azimio was disorganized in its campaigns and did not pay its agents.

In response to the question, Raila refuted the claims of his campaigns being disorganized saying, on the contrary, they were among the best and well-coordinated.

But in a rejoinder, Kanchory demanded an apology from the prime-time news anchor for failure to which he would press charges against him.

“Unless I receive a proportionate apology in 7 days, I’m suing,” Kanchory asserted.

Kanchory included a short clip of Trevor’s question to his party leader that he disagrees with in his tweet that sounded a warning to the Royal Media Services journalist.

The Kenyan DAILY POST