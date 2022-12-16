Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday December 16, 2022 – NBA star, Tristan Thompson has reached a $9,500 monthly paternity settlement with his latest baby mama, Maralee Nichols, for their 1-year-old son, Theo.

Tristan will reportedly pay $9,500 a month in child support and will also cover some of Nichols’ lawyer fees.

While the $9,500 may seem low considering his NBA contracts have totaled $100M over the span of his career, they however reached a settlement on that as Tristian doesn’t have a team and is currently not earning any income. Income is the operative factor in determining child support.

Sources told TMZ that Maralee will have sole custody, and while they haven’t figured out an official visitation plan yet, those talks will come in the near future.

Tristan will also be listed as the father on Theo’s birth certificate. The paternity settlement agreement will be filed today, December 16, in L.A. County Superior Court.