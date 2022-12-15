Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 15 December 2022 – Mombasa-based actress Trisha Khalid has admitted that she was once in a relationship with a sponsor.

Speaking to Buzz Central writer Cheptoek Boya, the popular actress who rose to fame through the Kovu TV series said that although she was having an affair with the sponsor, it is not a good thing.

She was only there for the money. ” I am not going to sugarcoat anything, yes I have dated a sponsor and it is not a good thing, he knows here is there for fun and you are there for the money, ” Trisha said and thanked God for her current man.

Trisha advised young ladies dating sponsors to save money because most relationships with sponsors are short-lived.

She also came out clean on allegations that she is dating a married man, who is a Government official.

According to Trisha, she is okay with the relationship and he is also okay with it.

She revealed he is a Muslim and the Islam religion allows men to marry more than one wife.

“He is okay with the relationship and I am okay with it. I see nothing wrong in dating him because Muslims marry up to four wives”, she added.

She sees herself as his second wife and not a side chic.

According to Trisha, most young ladies are secretly dating married men, only that they are not in the limelight.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.