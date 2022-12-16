Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 15, 2022 – South African comedian and TV show host, Trevor Noah has been named as the host of the 2023 Grammy Awards.

This will be the third time he is hosting the music’s biggest award. He previously hosted the 2021 Grammys and the 2022 Grammys.

“I don’t think it’s normal to host it once, so I don’t have a great frame of reference for this,” he told Billboard, which first announced the news. “It is thrilling. For me, it’s a cheat code because I’m a fan of almost all the people who are there.”

This comes after the 38-year-old South Africa native exited his gig of seven years as host of The Daily Show.

The 2023 Grammys are set to air live on February 5 from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on CBS.

Noah will be reunited with some of his Daily Show writers to come up with material for his hosting duties.

Trevor told the Hollywood Reporter recently that their working relationship will continue.

‘Some of us work on the Grammys together, some of us work on other shows that I’m producing,’ he told the outlet.

‘It’s almost like that moment in soccer. As a soccer player, you’ll play for your club and then you’ll play for the national team and there was always a moment where a player would retire from the national team.

‘They’d say, “I’m no longer going to play at the international level, but I’ll still play for my club.”

‘And it’s always sad because they won’t be on the national team, but they’re still playing and they’re still playing with many of the players they know.’