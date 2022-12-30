Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 29, 2022 – A video of two senior officiating ministers struggling over which one of them should conduct service in a white garment church, is making the rounds online.

The senior officiating ministers could be seen in front of the church struggling over who will lead the service for the day.

The men could be heard speaking loudly while engaging in a shouting match.

It is not clear when or where exactly this happened, however, it appears the church is located abroad.

Watch the video below