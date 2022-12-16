Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday December 16, 2022 – The United States Government has warned its citizens against visiting Kenya, especially some areas within Nairobi like Kibera and Eastleigh.

In an advisory posted on Thursday, the State Department issued a Level 3 alert on the two neighbourhoods pointing to spontaneous violent crimes.

“Carjacking, mugging, home invasion, and kidnapping, can occur at any time. Street crime can involve multiple armed assailants.”

“Local police often lack the resources and training to respond effectively to serious criminal incidents.” the advisory read in part.

America also cautioned its citizens to reconsider travelling to Laikipia County, singling out Nyahururu, Laikipia West and Laikipia North constituencies over the ongoing Government operation to quell crime in the County.

The Likoni ferry crossing point was also earmarked to harbour safety concerns.

Citizens are prohibited from travelling to Manders, Garissa, Wajir, Tana River, Kilifi and Lamu counties.

A Level 4 alert was placed on the 5 Counties over kidnappings and terrorism, while Turkana’s red flag was due to frequent armed robberies along the Kainuk-Lodwar Road.

Generally, Kenya was listed among the countries with a Level 2; exercise increased caution, and advisory.

“Exercise increased caution in Kenya due to crime, terrorism, civil unrest, and kidnapping. Some areas have increased risk,” the Department of State wrote.

Consequently, the US Government advised its citizens to avoid areas frequented by Westerners and monitor news on the local media.

Americans were called upon to enroll into Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP): a programme that will help the Government locate them and provide them with regular security updates.

The warning comes barely 24 hours after Inspector General of Police (IG) Japhet Koome flagged a report warning of an Al-Shabaab attack in Nairobi’s malls as fake.

Koome assured Kenyans that the country was safe and security agents were vigilant to arrest any threat before it occurred.

The Kenyan DAILY POST