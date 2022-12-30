Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 30 December 2022 – A 22-year-old trans daughter has been charged with killing her father inside the family’s Brooklyn apartment and she grinned for the cameras Thursday night, Dec. 29, as she was led out of an NYPD station house.

Nikki Secondino was hit with a murder charge and other offenses on Thursday.

Her dad, Carlo Secondino, was stabbed to death and her 19-year-old younger sister was also stabbed and left in critical condition.

The younger sister was taken to Maimonides Hospital.

Police initially believed her dad was stabbed to death during an early morning home invasion at their Bensonhurst home in New York.

Sources told The Post earlier Thursday that Nikki was suspected of concocting the fake story about the break-in to cover up her own brutal crime.

However, Nikki’s story quickly fell apart and the alleged killer was additionally charged with attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the horrific attack.

Nikki smirked, but ignored questions from reporters, as detectives led her out of Brooklyn’s 62nd Precinct Thursday night.

A neighbor of the Secondinos also said she heard Nikki making a phone call in the hallway after the slaying, claiming the family had been robbed by home invaders who also stabbed them.

Police at first said two robbers broke into the family’s home on 17th Avenue near 82nd Street and demanded money from a safe before killing the 61-year-old father and injuring both daughters.

Nikki suffered slash wounds to the hands and was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

She is transgender — something her dad supported, said the father’s employer Yadira Gomez, who co-owns Mike’s Diner where Secondino worked as a deliveryman.