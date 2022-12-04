Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Sunday, December 4, 2022 – Residents of Thunguma Village in Nyeri County are mourning the death of an 80-year-old man who was attacked by a swarm of bees.

The body of Joseph Waweru Gichohi was found lying in his compound on Saturday, moments after he had been attacked.

Police termed the incident a tragedy and is under probe.

Witnesses said the body was lying facing upward with a swarm of bees covering it.

There was no other person in the compound. Even the chicken and dogs had apparently escaped the wrath of the insects.

It is not clear what provoked the bees to lead to the attack that happened at about 3 pm.

Police were called to the scene and moved the body to Outspan Mortuary pending postmortem exercise.

Police further said they will launch investigations into the cause of his death.

“We cannot just assume on our own that he died out of the bee’s bites. That will be determined through an inquest and postmortem will tell more,” said a senior police officer.

The Kenyan DAILY POST