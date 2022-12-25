Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 26, 2022 – A young lady perished in a grisly road accident while travelling upcountry for Christmas.

The deceased identified as Daisy Barongo had just graduated from the University last week.

According to a police report, the Mercedes Benz she was travelling in alongside other occupants lost control and rolled several times along Narok-Bomet road.

A bottle of Red Label was recovered from the ill-fated Benz, a clear indication that they were driving under the influence of alcohol.

Daisy and Clinton Obwocha died while receiving treatment.

Their colleagues were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

See videos of the grisly road accident and photos of the deceased Daisy Barongo and Clinton Obwocha.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.