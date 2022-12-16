Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Friday, December 16, 2022 – Tourism Cabinet Secretary, Peninah Malonza, has unveiled the sea turtle conservation protocol in Mombasa.

In a move to mobilise the community to conserve sea turtles, the CS also organised a beach clean-up exercise along the shores of the Indian Ocean.

The cleanup was aimed at creating awareness of ocean pollution and getting rid of litter dropped by members of the public, which threatens the life of marine ecosystems.

Malonza said sea turtles have been adversely affected by plastic litter dropped in the ocean, which makes them get infected by diseases such as cancer after consuming such waste.

“The sea turtles are our flagship species and plays a critical, ecological and cultural role as well as a tourism attraction, Five of the seven species that occur in our country are the green turtle, hawksbill turtle, loggerhead turtle, olive ridley turtle and the leatherback turtle which are categorised as endangered,” said Malonza.

She added that several interventions have been put in place to ensure their conservation which includes the gazettement of identified turtle nesting sites as conservation areas of special importance and the review and reformulation of a national sea turtle recovery action plan.

The Kenyan DAILY POST