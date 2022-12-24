Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 24 December 2022 – Tory Lanez’s father, Sonestar Peterson has lashed out at the police, prosecutors and rapper Jay-Z and the entire Roc Nation which Megan Thee Stallion is signed to after his son was found guilty of shooting the female rapper.

The Canadian singer’s father went off on an epic rant about the justice system outside the courthouse as his son was hauled off to jail after being found guilty.

He said, “I just stood here in this Los Angeles and witnessed the worst miscarriage of justice that this world has ever seen. You want to know how I feel, I’ll tell you exactly how I feel.”

He then named Megan’s lawyer Alex Spiro and Desiree Perez the COO of Roc Nation, saying; “And the whole wicked system of Roc Nation, including you Jay-Z.”

Peterson also claimed that certain witnesses were in cahoots with prosecutors. He added “I’ve seen so much evidence buried in this. I know exactly what the public will say.”

Peterson also said he’s “calling on all the young brothers to rise up … because your sons have been done dirty.” He rounded up his rant by saying;

“This court system is not for justice. It’s about wins and losses.

“Jay-Z, let me speak to you. Because my son refused to sign a Roc Nation deal with you. And Desiree Perez you wicked witch, you snitch.

“We don’t shoot you with guns, but we know exactly how to bring you down in spirit.”

Tory’s stepmother also expressed her anger over the case, adding that it is not yet over.

The singer is facing more than 22 years in prison and he may also be deported. Tory will be sentenced on January 27.

Watch a video of Tory’s father ranting below