Wednesday, December 7, 2022 – Canadian music star, Tory Lanez has been slammed with a third felony charge in the shooting case involving rapper, Megan Thee Stallion.

TMZ reported that court records show the new charge against Tory is felony negligent discharge of a firearm, which comes on top of his previous 2 charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm.

Tory has already pleaded not guilty to the first 2 charges in 2020. He denied Megan’s claim of being the one who shot her in the foot while they were in a vehicle together.

Megan took to social media to call him out last month. She wrote;

“Yes, this n**** Tory shot me. You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people to these blogs lying and s***, stop lying!”

Ahead of the trial, the singers have traded jabs in songs, on social media and through other artists. Tory was still smiling, though, in October when he was fitted for an ankle monitor and put on house arrest until the trial starts.

Jury selection has begun, and opening statements are set for next week.