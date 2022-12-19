Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 19, 2022 – An Argentina fan is facing jail time after she was spotted taking off her top in a fiery celebration of Argentina’s victory over France in the World Cup final.

After Gonzalo Montiel’s penalty kick sealed the win for Argentina, cameras turned towards cheering Argentina fans and among them was a blonde fan who gave the cameras a little more than was expected.

Ahead of the tournament, fans were warned that they would be required to respect Qatar’s strict, conservative customs.

The Qatar Tourism Authority stated: ‘Visitors (men as well as women) are expected to show respect for local culture by avoiding excessively revealing clothing in public.

‘It is generally recommended for men and women to ensure their shoulders and knees are covered.’

In conservative Qatar, women are banned from wearing any revealing outfits such as tight clothing and from showing any cleavage.

Non-Qatari women are not required to wear the abaya – a long, black robe that covers the figure almost from head-to-toe. But, tourists are to ensure that tops cover their midriff and shoulders, while skirts, dresses, and trousers must hide the knees.