Saturday, 10 December 2022 – Elon Musk said Saturday, Dec. 10, that there is evidence that top Twitter executives suppressed and censored former US President Donald Trump in the days before the 2020 election.

Independent journalist and author Matt Taibbi shared the “Twitter Files Part 3″, saying there were erosion of standards within the company in months before January 6, decisions by high-ranking executives to violate their own policies, and more, against the backdrop of ongoing, documented interaction with federal agencies”.

1. THREAD: The Twitter Files

THE REMOVAL OF DONALD TRUMP

Part One: October 2020-January 6th — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 9, 2022

Musk replied to him, saying “election interference by social media companies obviously undermines the public’s faith in democracy and is wrong”.

Fitton added that “Twitter activist employees, without basis, suppressed and censored the President of the United States, @realDonaldTrump in the days before the 2020 election. This is damning evidence of election interference.”

“Unequivocally true. The evidence is clear and voluminous,” Musk replied.