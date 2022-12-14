Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – Top rally driver Asad Khan is fighting for his life in one of the city hospitals after he was stabbed by his girlfriend, Maxine Wahome, who is also a popular rally driver.

The incident happened during an altercation at their apartment in the leafy suburbs of Nairobi.

Senior principal magistrate Bernard Ochoi was told on Tuesday, December 13, that the suspect inflicted a stab wound on her boyfriend’s ankle, causing him to lose a lot of blood.

The police further told the court that the matter was reported to Kilimani police station and when they rushed to the scene, they found Maxine in the house looking disturbed.

She was arrested and her boyfriend rushed to one of the city hospitals where he was placed in the High Dependency Unit (HDU) on Monday, December 12, and later transferred to the ICU.

Maxine refuted claims that she stabbed Asad and claimed that he hurt himself as he was attacking her and as a victim, she needed protection.

She was released on a cash bail of Sh 100,000.

The police wanted her to be held in custody for 14 days to complete investigations into the matter.

However, Nairobi magistrate Bernard Ochoi ruled that there was no compelling reasons to keep the 24-year-old rally driver in custody as requested by police.

The magistrate directed Ms. Wahome to be reporting to the Kilimani police station every Thursday until the police complete the probe.

Ms. Wahome had also made an application to the court for the case to be heard in camera, saying she was a victim and needed protection.

But Mr. Ochoi rejected the application saying the application under the Victims Protection Act was premature because it was not clear who was the aggressor or the victim.

The family of Asad Khan is appealing for blood donation as he remains admitted at an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward of a Nairobi hospital.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.