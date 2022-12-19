Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 19, 2022 – Media personality, Toolz has explained why she would never allow any of her sons go for sleepovers.

Toolz in the Instagram post she shared, said many crazy things are happening and having male children does not mean they are safe.

She wrote;

Someone asked me this the other day…my answer was right now NO…maybe when they’re 18 or something.

Too many crazy people in this world…and having boys doesn’t mean they’re 100% safe.