Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, December 8, 2022 – Hollywood Actress, Toni Collette, has announced her divorce from longtime husband Dave Galafassi shortly after photos of him kissing another woman surfaced.

The actress, 50, took to her recently reactivated Instagram account on Wednesday, December 7 to reveal she and the 44-year-old musician were going their separate ways after almost 20 years of marriage.

“It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing,” began the joint statement, which was accompanied by an image of a floral arrangement that spelled out “PEACE & LOVE.”

“We’re united in our decision and part with continuing respect and care for each other,” the statement continued. “Our kids are of paramount importance to us and we will continue to thrive as a family, albeit a different shape.”

Collette and Galafassi tied the knot in 2003 and have divided their time between the United States and Australia in recent years.

They both share two children: daughter Sage Florence, 14, and son Arlo Robert, 11. “We’re thankful for the space and love you grant us as we evolve and move through this transition peacefully,” the pair concluded their statement, adding, “Big thanks.”