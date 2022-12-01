Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>
Thursday, 01 December 2022 – Media personality, Toke Makinwa has revealed that she was robbed in London.
The media personality who shared the news on Snapchat, further disclosed that her valuables were stolen.
See Toke’s Snap below
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>