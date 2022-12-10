Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 10 December 2022 – Brazil coach Tite has stepped down as head coach of Selecao, following their exit from this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Friday December 9.

Tite made the announcement after the five-time World Cup winners lost 4-2 on penalties to Croatia after full game time and extra time ended 1-1.

“The cycle has ended, and I keep to my word,” the 61-year-old said after Friday’s match.

“There are other great professionals that can replace me. When their (Croatia’s) goalkeeper (Dominik Livakovi?) is the best player on the field, the game is talking to you.

“We had to be more effective in making goals. But did Brazil show their best? Overall, yes. I understand that I am the most responsible, but we are all responsible for the loss. It’s not about being a hero or a villain. There is no such thing in sports.

“Sometimes we have a great performance, we shoot at goal, and the ball deviates. That’s normal. But I can respect the result. The loss hurts, but I’m at peace with myself right now.”

Both of Tite’s World Cup squads (2018 and 2022) were eliminated in the quarterfinals.

His only major trophy won as Brazil’s manager since taking over in 2016 was in 2019, when he led Brazil to the Copa América on home soil — Brazil’s ninth Copa America title and first in 12 years.

In February, he revealed that he intended to step down as manager of Brazil after the 2022 tournament. His current contract, signed in July 2018, kept him with Brazil until the end of the 2022 World Cup.