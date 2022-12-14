Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, December 13, 2022 – Tina Turner’s 62-year-old son Ronnie died following a battle with colon cancer and obstructed arteries, the coroner has revealed.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner Coroner’s office found that Mr. Turner, who was found dead by emergency responders in his home on Thursday December 8, died due to ‘complications of metastatic colon carcinoma’.

The coroner report showed that at the time of his death Ronnie Turner also suffered from atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The condition causes increased blood flow due to a build-up of cholesterol plaque in the walls of arteries.

Ronnie, having survived a previous cancer diagnosis, was found struggling to breathe outside his Los Angeles home last Thursday morning, TMZ revealed.

Paramedics then rushed to the home in San Fernando Valley, where they found bystanders attempting CPR, but Ronnie was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death was not announced until recently, with the new report naming colon cancer as the culprit, according to Page Six.

His short battle with cancer lasted only three weeks according to the coroner’s report, which shed more light on his medical condition.

Ronnie’s wife Afida Turner, 45, posted a tribute to Ronnie on Instagram late on Friday, saying he became sick all of a sudden, adding: ‘F*** cancer’.

Posting a photo of Ronnie and his late father, Afida described him as ‘a terrific musician and bass player’ and an ‘amazing soul’ with the ‘heart of a giant.’

Ronnie’s death is just the latest tragedy to befall the famous family, four years after his older brother, Craig, killed himself at his Studio City home at the age of 59.

Craig was pronounced dead at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.