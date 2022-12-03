Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 2, 2022 – TikTok star, Megha Thakur has died ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’ just days after posting a video of herself walking in New York City with a cryptic message.

The Canadian influencer, 21, passed away in the early morning hours of November 24, her parents confirmed in an Instagram post.

Just a few days earlier, on November 18, Thakur had posted a video of herself strutting across a New York City street with the caption: ‘YOU’RE in charge of your destiny. Remember that.’

It was the final post for the influencer who boasts over 1 million followers on TikTok and Instagram.

The cause of her death has not been revealed by her parents, but reports in Canada say that she was involved in a car collision in Ontario. Since starting up her platform in 2019, Megha had acquired 31.9 million likes from her body-positive TikToks.

‘It is with heavy hearts we announce the light of our life, our kind, caring, and beautiful daughter, Megha Thakur, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on November 24, 2022, in the early morning hours,’ the post read.

‘Megha was a confident and independent young woman. She will be dearly missed,’ the message continued.

‘She loved her fans and would have wanted you to know of her passing. At this time, we request your blessings for Megha. Your thoughts and prayers will be with her in her onward journey.’

Thakur began posting to TikTok in 2019 focusing content on body positivity and self-confidence

Her final video on TikTok was posted just days before her tragic death.