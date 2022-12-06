Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, December 6, 2022 – Police in Laikipia County have arrested 3 suspects in connection with the murder of a Laikipia-based chief over the weekend.

Chief Jacob Loyangile of Il Motiok location in Laikipia North constituency was killed by people believed to be bandits.

Preliminary investigations suggest he was deliberately targeted over his outspokenness against the forced displacement of residents in the area by bandits from a neighboring county.

Speaking in Tiamamut village after leading senior security officials in condoling with the family of the late chief, Interior Cabinet Secretary, Prof. Kithure Kindiki, pledged to do whatever it takes to ensure his killers are brought to book.

“As we share the burden of grief with the family of Mzee Loyangile and convey our condolences to the people of Laikipia North, rest assured that none of these criminals will evade justice. Their time has now come,” Kindiki stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.