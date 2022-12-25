Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, December 25, 2022 – A concerned motorist has shared a video of a rogue traffic police officer who was caught on camera shamelessly taking bribes along a busy highway.

He particularly targeted trucks.

Every truck driver had to part with a bribe before being allowed to continue with the journey.

The video has sparked reactions on social media, with the majority of Netizens demanding stern action to be taken against him.

Watch how he was busted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.