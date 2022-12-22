Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 22, 2022 – Snoop Dogg, 51, has revealed the highest he has ever been was when he with partying with country singer, Willie Nelson, 89, in Amsterdam.

The American rapper admitted he wanted to stop smoking but didn’t because he did not want to show ‘signs of weakness’ in front of Nelson.

The rapper disclosed this while speaking on a new episode of the podcast Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray.

When asked; ‘What was the most stoned you’ve ever been in your whole life?’ He answered: ‘With Willie f****** Nelson. We was in Amsterdam on 4/20, and he was doing a concert out there.’

The Drop It Like It’s Hot hitmaker continued, ‘So, we went back to his hotel room, and we was playing dominoes.

‘Me and him were playing dominoes one-on-one. He whooping my a**, and I’m just getting higher and higher and higher.’

Snoop explained to the show’s hosts, ‘He just keep passing it to me, and I’m like, “This old mother****** outsmoking me.’

Broadus also recalled the story back in 2018 on an episode of The Howard Stern Show.

‘He beat my a** while smoking with me and passing a blunt, a bong, a joint,’ the multihyphenate shared.

‘I’m like, “Willie, there’s too much sh*t going on. I can’t think and do all this at the same time,”‘ the Super Bowl performer dished.