Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>
Tuesday, December 13, 2022 – Meet Shix Lulu, an upcoming model who claims that she resembles Citizen TV’s Swahili anchor, Lulu Hassan.
Shix is also a huge fan of Lulu and she has even met her.
Do you see any close resemblance between the two?
See photos and be the judge.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>