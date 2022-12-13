Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, December 13, 2022 – Meet Shix Lulu, an upcoming model who claims that she resembles Citizen TV’s Swahili anchor, Lulu Hassan.

Shix is also a huge fan of Lulu and she has even met her.

Do you see any close resemblance between the two?

See photos and be the judge.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.