Sunday, December 18, 2022 – Nominated MP John Mbadi expressed Azimio fears over President William Ruto’s plan to create and fund an office for his party boss and Opposition Leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking in Kisumu, Mbadi opined that Ruto would take advantage of the leeway and make other amendments to the 2010 Constitution.

He explained that if they supported the Head of State in making constitutional amendments, it would not be beneficial to the country in the long run.

“The moment you encourage the Presidents all over the world to be initiating amendments, especially one who has just got into office, then you are setting the country into a very dangerous path,” he stated.

Further, he defended their move to support the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) which was initiated by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Mbadi alluded to the fact that the circumstances were very different for Uhuru explaining that they did not apply to Ruto.

“At least when Uhuru initiated the process, it was the right time because he was just about to leave office. Ruto is barely six months in office or less,” he stated.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairperson joined other leaders who expressed their reservations over plans to create the Office of the Opposition Leader.

Raila, on the other hand, stated that he would not support the move following the court’s judgment on the BBI which clearly stated that a sitting president can’t initiate constitutional amendments.

“Had Ruto been honest on BBI, everything he has suggested in his memorandum would be law today.

“However, they cannot be presented as he has done nor processed through the procedure he is prescribing,” he stated.

Earlier, Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor, alias Jalang’o, stated that the plan to create the office was a plan to tame Raila and make him irrelevant ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

