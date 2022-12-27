Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 27, 2022 – Former Nairobi County Governor, Mike Sonko, has threatened to collect signatures to impeach Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja.

Speaking on Monday, Sonko urged Sakaja to respect and not to mistreat Nairobians and work for them as he was elected to do just that otherwise, he would mobilise for the collection of signatures to see him impeached.

“I want to tell my brother Governor Sakaja, he should respect business people in Nairobi. We are not happy with the way he’s treating business people in Nairobi, we are not happy with the way people are complaining, we are not happy about the rampant corruption that is going on in Nairobi. He was elected to work for Nairobians and not to punish them.

“We want to tell him the constitution is very clear and we can even use the people to mobilise signatures to send him home,” Sonko stated.

Sonko’s statement comes days after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua also attacked Sakaja accusing him of joking with Kikuyus working with Nairobi, saying they are the main stakeholders of the busy metropolis.

The Kenyan DAILY POST