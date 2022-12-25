Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Sunday, December 25, 2022 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua now faces the risk of being impeached, following his latest outburst on the Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja.

This is after a Member of Parliament from the Mulembe Nation threw his weight behind Sakaja.

Speaking on Friday, Bumula Member of Parliament Jack Wanami Wamboka launched an attack against Gachagua, accusing him of exhibiting tribal tendencies.

The MP said every time Gachagua opens his mouth, everything he speaks is tribal.

“Rigathi Gachagua must know that respect is earned, how he’s conducting himself is below par.

He has become a tribal chauvinist. Every time that man opens his mouth, you wonder whether he’s the deputy president of Kenya or he’s the deputy president of the Kikuyu republic.” Wamboka stated

The MP also stated that Gachagua is threatening everyone, including the Nairobi Governor Sakaja.

“He’s threatening everyone. You saw the other day when he threatened Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja. Sakaja was not elected by Kikuyus, he was elected by Kenyans in Nairobi,” the MP said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.