Friday, December 23, 2022 – The United Democratic Alliance(UDA) Disciplinary Committee has issued a statement after nominated Senator, Karen Nyamu, refused to honour its summon.

The committee had summoned Karen Nyamu following last week’s drama in Dubai with her baby daddy Samidoh.

She was supposed to appear before the committee today, but the meeting has not happened.

In a statement, the committee said they had been waiting for the senator but she sent a message stating that she needed more time to prepare her defense.

The committee decided to give her more time and ordered her to appear on January 20th, 2023.

“We have received your letter dated 20th December 2022 requesting an adjournment of the hearing of the Disciplinary cause against you. Whereas the reasons given are not satisfactory, we shall nevertheless allow you the time requested to prepare your response adequately for the hearing of the summons issued against you. Accordingly, this matter shall be heard on the 20th of January 2023 when the committee shall next sit to dispose of this and other matters that are pending before it,” the committee said in a statement.

