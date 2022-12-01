Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 1, 2022 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has issued a statement after President William Ruto launched the Hustler Fund on Wednesday.

According to Ruto, the Sh 50 billion kitty will empower small-scale businesses and individuals by offering small loans on their mobile loans ranging from Sh 500 – Sh 50,000.

Speaking on Thursday, ODM Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, urged Kenyans to take up the Hustler Fund loans because nobody will come after them if they failed to repay the loan

“I encourage Kenyans to take the Hustler Fund money because there’s no legal recourse for the government to come after them because of not paying back,” Sifuna said.

President William Ruto, during the launch, said loan defaulters will not be listed on CRBs, as they will have another chance of reborrowing.

“The defaulter can repay the loan at once or in installments and begin borrowing again after full repayment,” he said.

However, Ruto said borrowers stand a chance of increasing their loan limits if they repay their loans before the stipulated repayment day elapses.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.