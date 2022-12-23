Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 23, 2022 – Radio Africa Group has announced Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati as the person of the year 2022.

Through one of its publications, Radio Africa described Chebukati as a calm man who weighs his words before he speaks.

The publication claimed, “In the midst of anarchy, he has a rare gift of maintaining his cool. But beneath the calm mien is a man of steel whose resolve to do good cannot be changed even by a battalion,”

Responding to the accolade, Chebukati took to his Twitter page and said he is very humbled to be recognised as the person of the year on the day he celebrates his 61st birthday.

“I wish to thank Kenyans for voting for me as the Person of the Year 2022 as I celebrate my birthday today. This conveys your confidence in the Kenyan electoral process,” Chebukati wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.