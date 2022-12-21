Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 21, 2022 – President William Ruto and his family are expected to land at the Eldoret International Airport to start a three-day Christmas holiday in Uasin Gishu County.

Upon landing at the airport, the head of state will travel all the way to the Eldoret state lodge via Eldoret town, where he will be enjoying Christmas with his close family members and friends.

Workers are busy at work at the State lodge with major preparations being made ahead of the high-profile visit.

This means that the head of state will not be hosting his delegations at the Sugoi home but will instead host the delegations at the State-owned facility. Sugoi was a popular venue for delegations during the campaign period.

Ruto beat all the odds in the last election and emerged as the winner of the presidential election which was a neck-and-neck contest between him and veteran opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

