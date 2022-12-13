Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 13, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s chief agent in the August 9 elections Saitabao Kanchory has now claimed that the ODM leader listened to only one person, Suna East MP Junet Mohamed.

In an interview with NTV’s senior reporter, Kanchory, who opened up on intrigues that led to Raila losing the presidential poll, said he could not have lost had it not been for the actions of three individuals.

“We could not have lost this election if it weren’t for three people. The first one is Junet Mohamed, the second is Joe Mucheru and the third is Makau Mutua.

“These are people I have worked with and respect but in terms of responsibility, they take the highest responsibility,” Kanchory stated.

According to Kanchory, Junet ran a one-man show and Raila sided with everything he said, even when he could clearly see it was wrong.

“The only person Baba would listen to without question was Junet. Even if you had truth and you told Baba and Junet comes with darkness, Baba would side with Junet,” Kanchory said

“Junet Mohamed is one man who purported to know everything and he nullified everything everyone said and also made sure he kept people who could have helped Baba (Raila) at arm’s length.

“He ensured nobody came close to Baba who would have helped him,” Kanchory added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.