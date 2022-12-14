Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – Multi Media University lecturer, Prof. Gaitile Naituli, has revealed the blunder that former President Uhuru Kenyatta made that made opposition leader, Raila Odinga be whitewashed by President William Ruto during the August 9th Presidential election.

In an interview with NTV on Wednesday, Prof Naituli, who is a seasoned political analyst, said Uhuru made the mistake of becoming the Azimio One Kenya Alliance chairman instead of Raila Odinga.

Prof Naituli also said Raila Odinga made a big mistake of allowing himself to be interviewed by Mt Kenya Foundations members at Safari Park hotel in Nairobi.

“It shocked me that Raila surrendered to be interviewed by Mt Kenya fellows… Raila (the candidate) was supposed to be chairman of Azimio, not Uhuru… you don’t announce your govt or cabinet before elections,” Naituli said.

On the Jubilee Party leaving Azimio, Prof Naituli said that means nothing since the party has no relevance anywhere across the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.