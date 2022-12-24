Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 24 December 2022 – A 26-year-old woman has shared how she managed to break her boyfriend’s toilet while on a visit to see his family for the first time.

Kennedy Calwell, from Vancouver, Canada, was meeting her partner Nick’s family for the first time when the unfortunate incident unfolded.

Calwell had flown to Toronto to meet the parents of the boyfriend, but after using the restroom she was unable to flush the toilet.

As she tried to fix the toilet she ended up accidentally breaking the lid of the toilet, which smashed on the floor.

Calwell filmed the outcome and shared a video of the scene on TikTok via her account.

In the clip, which has been viewed more than 3.1 million times, she describes the ’emergency situation’ and shows the shattered remains of the toilet.

She concludes: ‘So now not only do I have to tell my boyfriend and his family that there’s a doodie in the toilet, but that my doodie broke the toilet… this is so embarrassing.’

Depsite the incident, Calwell was able to see the funny side.

‘I find it funny and am glad everything worked out, though I am a little embarrassed that over 2.5 million people have heard a story about my poop,’ she told NeedToKnow.online.

There was really no way out of the situation. No window to climb out of, no pet or small child to take the blame, no direct path out of the house without my boyfriend seeing me.

‘At first I thought it was no big deal and I would easily be able to fix it by opening up the top portion and fiddling with the handle, but nothing was working.

‘I wasn’t worried until I realized I didn’t know how to fix it which is when I started to panic a little. While lifting the piece back onto the toilet, I fumbled and dropped it on the ground, shattering it completely.

‘I just stood there, staring at the mess I made in shock for a couple minutes before realizing what an embarrassing, awkward and silly situation I was in.

‘I laughed and then made a panic-induced TikTok about it.’