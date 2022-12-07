Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, December 7, 2022 – Former Agriculture Cabinet Minister, Kipruto Arap Kirwa, has dismissed reports claiming that former President Uhuru Kenyatta is not supporting Orange Democratic Movement party leader, Raila Odinga’s countrywide demos.

Uhuru’s Jubilee party has already stated that it will participate in the demos that will pressurise President William Ruto’s government to stop introducing dictatorship in the country.

Uhuru is yet to confirm whether he will attend the demos but Kirwa said the former President is represented in the demos by former Jubilee Party vice chairman, David Murathe, who is his drinking buddy.

“The return of Murathe in Politics is not in vain. Murathe is representing former Head of State Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta and he is going to play a major role in the revival of Azimio, which went silent after William Samoei Ruto won the Presidency,” Kirwa said.

On Tuesday, Murathe said he will participate in the demos because he cannot wait to see Ruto ruling the country with an iron fist.

