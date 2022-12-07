Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, December 7, 2022 – South African women have opened a discussion on what men actually mean when they claim to want to marry women that give them “peace of mind”

According to some of the ladies, the men only want doormats and women who will let them cheat in peace without questioning.

“I think a lot of these men when referring to a woman who gives them “peace”… The basically mean a woman who doesn’t question them, a woman who will serve him his food at 11pm while he’s coming from sleeping with his side chick and she must not ask him anything, or enquire about where he’s coming from at that time of the hour, a woman who will keep forgiving them time and time again whenever she catches him cheating, that’s basically their definition of a “Peaceful woman” one wrote.

