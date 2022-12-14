Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 13, 2022 – Media personality, Howard Stern has taken a swipe at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over their new Netflix docuseries, “Harry & Meghan.”

Though he sympathized with 38-year-old Harry over the loss of his mother, Princess Diana, which was discussed in the docuseries, Howard, however, said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex came off as “whiny bitches” in the Netflix show.

Speaking during his Sirius XM show, he said;

“They come off like such whiny bitches. I gotta tell you man, I just don’t get it.

“They treated her like s–t. That Prince Charles was such a f–king c–t to Lady Diana … and I feel bad for Prince Harry losing his mother there.

“But Jesus Christ, when those two [Harry and Markle] start whining about ‘wha wha wha and they don’t like me,’ and she [Markle] wants to be beloved in this country.

“It’s just weird to see two people who keep screaming, ‘We wanted our privacy, we wanted the press to leave us alone,’ and then what is their special that they put out on Netflix? Showing you them and their kids and their life.

“It’s like the Kardashians except boring. I think he’s eventually not gonna dig her. I’m telling you.”‘ Asides Howard Stern, several people on social media expressed similar criticism, forcing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, 41, to issue a statement clarifying that “privacy” was not the reason they quit the royal family.