Friday, December 16, 2022 – A Nairobi-based Non-Government Organisation (NGO) has said there was a rise of Gender-Based Violence in the month of August this year.

Speaking on Thursday, Siasa Place Executive Director, Nerima Wako, said that this time, there were a lot of hired goons and bloggers online who were harassing politicians.

She said that women and youth were being targeted the most.

“Young people are capitalising on online influence for campaigns and this year several individuals relied on bloggers to push their campaigns,” Wako said.

She said the rise of online platforms and the fact that political parties are not paying attention and have zero mechanisms to manage this makes it hard for special interest groups to campaign.

“Parties need to start strategising when it comes to management on harassment online and add it to their code of conduct, on top of other forms of violence during elections,” Wako stated.

