Thursday, 01 December 2022 – Content creator Milly Wa Jesus and her husband Kabi have celebrated their 5th marriage anniversary.

Kabi and Milly have dated since 2014 but they made their engagement public in 2017.

A year later, they walked down the aisle in a beautiful wedding ceremony.

To celebrate their wedding anniversary, the two love birds penned cute messages to each other.

Milly said spending the rest of her life with Kabi was the best decision she has ever made.

“I love you more each day. Am happy to do life with you no matter the ups and downs. Today I pray that God will keep our marriage and that the plans we have for our future will not be cut short. I love you @kabiwajesus,” she wrote.

Kabi also pampered his wife with a sweet message.

“If it’s not like this, I don’t want it, if it’s not with you, I don’t want it. Just hold on and never let go of love count down to the fifth anniversary with the one that God gave me @millywajesus,” he wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.