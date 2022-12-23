Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 22, 2022 – The Russian Federation has reacted to the United States’ decision to send the billion dollar Patriot missile systems to Ukraine.

On Tuesday, the US announced a new aid package to Ukraine, which included the “first-ever transfer to Ukraine of the Patriot Air and Missile Defense System, capable of bringing down cruise missiles, short-range ballistic missiles, and aircraft at a significantly higher ceiling than previously provided air defense systems.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday on a visit to the White House that the Patriot air defense missile systems would be a “very important step” to creating secure airspace.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov speaking on Thursday, December 22 that the US supplying Ukraine with Patriot missile systems will prolong the Ukrainian people’s “suffering,”

“We see that, in fact, the United States and other countries are following the path of constantly expanding the range and raising the technical level of the weapons that they supply to Ukraine,” Peskov said during a conference call.

“This does not contribute to a speedy settlement of the situation, on the contrary.”

Peskov went on to say this will not prevent Russia from achieving its goals in Ukraine.

“This leads to the fact that, unfortunately, the suffering of the Ukrainian people will continue longer than it could have,” he added.

Also Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova in a statement said;

“The collective West is set for a long confrontation with Russia,”

Maria Zakharova went on to talk about the “monstrous crimes” of the “regime in Kyiv,” adding that no matter how much the West helps arm the Ukrainian government, “they will achieve nothing.”

“As the leadership of our country has stated, the tasks set within the framework of the special military operation will be fulfilled, taking into account the situation on the ground and the actual realities,” Zakharova added, referring to Russia’s war in Ukraine, which it calls a special operation.