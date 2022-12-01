Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 1, 2022 – President William Ruto has continued to receive criticism following the launch of his much-hyped Hustlers’ Fund which had been touted to have the lowest interest rates in the country.

Speaking at Parliament Buildings yesterday, Azimio leaders, led by National Assembly Minority Whip Junet Mohamed, challenged Ruto to lower the Hustler Fund interest rate from 8 percent to 1 percent if he wanted to help Kenyans.

According to Junet, by giving Kenyans the funds with an interest rate of 8 percent, it was going to make their lives even more difficult.

“There are cooperatives lending at 8 percent in this country and even lower than that. Why don’t you make the interest rate 1 percent if you want to change the lives of Kenyans? Junet posed.

The Suna East MP further challenged the Head of State to strengthen the available credit platforms and make them interest-free.

“This is making the lives of hustlers more difficult than they found it before elections. We have so many funds in this country. We have Youth fund, Women fund, Uwezo Fund. What is the point of creating a fund in the name of your campaign slogan? Why don’t you strengthen those funds by putting more money and make them interest-free?” Junet posed.

President Ruto launched the Hustler Fund on Wednesday at the Green Park Terminus, Nairobi, maintaining that no Kenyan will be excluded from the Fund.

He said that even loan defaulters who had been locked out of credit platforms will access the funds, maintaining that the government was giving them a second chance.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.