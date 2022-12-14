Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – Croatia’s coach, Zlatko Dalic has faulted the decision to award Argentina a penalty during the semi-final match they lost.

The penalty which Lionel Messi converted was awarded after Julian Alvarez poked the ball beyond Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic, with the two colliding in Croatia’s box.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Dalic said awarding the penalty was suspicious. He said;

“The first goal as very suspicious, to be honest. First, we had the situation with the corner. Apparently [we should have had] a corner, according to the reaction of our players. Then we had the situation with the penalty… It was a little bit too cheap and easy.”