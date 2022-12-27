Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 27, 2022 – The Crown star, Stephen Greif has passed on at the age of 78.

Greif who most recently played Speaker of the House Sir Bernard Weatherill in the Netflix drama in 2020, was born in Sawbridgeworth, Hertfordshire, and is survived by two sons.

The actor who also appeared in soaps like Coronation Street and EastEnders, enjoyed an extensive career on stage and screen, beginning in the late 1960s with Britain’s prestigious Royal Shakespeare Company.

He earned nominations for numerous awards, including an Olivier Award in 1979 for his performance as Biff in the National Theatre’s “Death of a Salesman.”

On television, Greif is known largely to British audiences for playing space commander Travis in the ’70s sci-fi series “Blake’s 7,” and for playing pub owner Harry Fenning in the sitcom “Citizen Smith.”