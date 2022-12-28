Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 27, 2022 – Actress Anita Joseph has berated married women who have this habit of depriving their husbands of sex, while undergoing a spiritual fast.

In a post shared on her Instagram page, Anita opined that God never gave women such instruction.

Her post reads;

”Women how do you do fasting for 20 Days and starve your Husband of s****x !!

Even the Bible didn’t instruct you to do that Shallom

We don resume motivational talk oh ShALLOM SHALLOM SHALLOM !!”