Tuesday, December 27, 2022 – Actress Anita Joseph has berated married women who have this habit of depriving their husbands of sex, while undergoing a spiritual fast.
In a post shared on her Instagram page, Anita opined that God never gave women such instruction.
Her post reads;
”Women how do you do fasting for 20 Days and starve your Husband of s****x !!
Even the Bible didn’t instruct you to do that Shallom
We don resume motivational talk oh ShALLOM SHALLOM SHALLOM !!”
