Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Saturday, December 31, 2022 – As the lavish traditional wedding between flamboyant lawyer Steve Ogolla and Cebbie Koks continues sparking reactions on social media, it is now emerging that he splashed millions of shillings on the memorable ceremony.

According to a friend close to the couple, Ogolla spent Ksh 4.1 million on the ceremony.

That figure does not include the mandatory 30 cows that he gave as part of Luo traditions and Ksh 1.5 million that he gave to the bride’s parents.

Most of the money went into food, tents, vehicles and accommodation for family members, the technical team, and bridesmaids.

The bridal team was hosted at a lavish hotel in Rongo for the glamorous event that happened across two days.

Day one was for Cebbie and her friends while the second day was for the “nyombo” where the bride wore three different outfits and the groom had two.

Cebbie’s mother was overly excited as she officially handed her over to the flamboyant lawyer.

She instructed her to always be submissive and respect her husband.

Cebbie’s parents said they can now die in peace knowing that their daughter is in the right hands.

Ogolla also gifted Cebbie a brand new Prado after they officiated their union.

She took to social media and flaunted the ride and thanked her husband.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.