Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Friday, 23 December 2022 – “That’s So Raven” star Orlando Brown has been arrested for domestic violence in Ohio.

The former Disney star was arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence after Lima Police Department were called in about a fight in progress on Thursday, December 22.

While it is unclear who placed the 911 call, cops however said that Brown’s conflict was with either a family member or another person living in the home. He has reportedly been in the Ohio town for over a month, with fans tweeting about seeing him around Lima.

The booking record shows the charge as “domestic violence – cause belief of imminent physical harm by threat of force.”

Orlando Brown has had a lot of problems with the law over the last few years. He was busted in his underwear on an outstanding warrant back in 2018. He was also arrested previously for narcotics possession and alleged burglary.

He’s also had some dealings with Dr. Phil, including a time when some friends tried to stage an intervention for the actor.